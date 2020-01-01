250 Schools Celebrate ‘Global Handwashing Day 2020’

Share the News











Close to 100,000 school children in 250 schools around the country participated in the first-ever synchronized hand washing to commemorate ‘Global Hand Washing Day 2020’, today.

This was supported by the European Union through the Kilnpela Kominity Project that is facilitated by UNICEF with the support of the government.

Global Hand Washing Day celebrated on October 15 is an annual global advocacy day dedicated to advocating for handwashing with soap as an easy, effective, and affordable way to prevent diseases and save lives.

In Port Moresby, 46 schools took part in the ’20 seconds handwashing with soap and water’ activity and were supported by the government of Japan.

This year’s theme is ‘Hand Hygiene for All’ and align with the Hand Hygiene for All global initiative and aims to catalyze the momentum from the current COVID-19 pandemic, which has highlighted the critical role of hand hygiene to prevent disease transmission.

This year’s theme reminds us of the immediate need for proper hand hygiene to respond and control the COVID-19 pandemic as well as the need to work toward lasting hand washing habits in the long term.