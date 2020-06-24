25 C
25 To Contest ABG President’s Seat

by Stanley Ove Jnr.237

A total of 25 candidates will be contesting for the presidency of the Autonomous Bougainville Government.

The final 25 names were presented as of the close of nominations yesterday afternoon.

Revised Nominees for the ABG Presidency Seat

The last three candidates to nominate were Fidelis Semoso, Kapeatu Puaria, and John Biti Bule.

Meanwhile, 440 candidates will contest for the 33 constituencies with 27 women for the 3 Women’s Regional seat and 43 men for the 3 Regional Former Combatants Seat.

Polling starts on Wednesday the 12th of August and will end on Tuesday the 1st of September.

Counting starts on Wednesday the 2nd of September and ends on the 14th of September.

Writs for the Bougainville elections are expected to be returned on the 15th of September.

