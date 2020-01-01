21 Presidents Receive 21 Land Cruisers from Morobe Governor

Twenty one members of the Morobe Provincial Executive Council who are also presidents to 21 different LLGs in Morobe Province have been given a Land Cruiser vehicle each by the Morobe Governor, Ginson Saonu.

The twenty one members who are chairmen to various committees within the provincial executive council were given K243, 800 each to purchase a Land Cruiser vehicle of their choice.

Thirteen of them received theirs last weekend and the rest will receive theirs later this month.

Morobe Governor Ginson Saonu, says the recipients will now have no excuse when carrying out Government responsibilities to the nine districts of Morobe Province.

He made these remarks during the presentation of twenty-four new vehicles purchased by the Morobe Provincial Government at a cost of over K5 million.

From the 24, a 30-seater bus was purchased for the members of the Tutumang and a Land Cruiser each for the Tutumang Clerk and the St John Ambulance, the rest for the members of Morobe PEC as part of their entitlements.