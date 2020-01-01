31 C
Port Moresby
September 6, 2020

News

21 Asians Arrested in Northern Province Appear in Court

by Ruth Rungula30
Share the News

The 21 Asians arrested in Northern Province for breaching immigration laws appeared before the Popondetta District Court today.

The State was represented by PNG Immigration & Citizenship Authority investigators, interpreters and Police prosecuting team.

Police Prosecutor, Senior Sergeant Ben Winona said after deliberations and examinations on all parties, the case was further adjourned to 14 September 2020.

In the meantime, investigations are continuing on the escape of the further 16 suspects and Government officers responsible for colluding with visa agents.

Related posts

Rimbink Pato: Year of Achievements

EMTV Online

PNG Power: New Yonki Hydro-Power Station Will Reduce Beackouts

EMTV Online

2013 Digicel Cup Round 2 Preview

EMTV Online
error: Content is protected !!