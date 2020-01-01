21 Asians Arrested in Northern Province Appear in Court

Share the News











The 21 Asians arrested in Northern Province for breaching immigration laws appeared before the Popondetta District Court today.

The State was represented by PNG Immigration & Citizenship Authority investigators, interpreters and Police prosecuting team.

Police Prosecutor, Senior Sergeant Ben Winona said after deliberations and examinations on all parties, the case was further adjourned to 14 September 2020.

In the meantime, investigations are continuing on the escape of the further 16 suspects and Government officers responsible for colluding with visa agents.