21 Asians Arrested and Charged

A total of 21 foreigners of Asian origin have been arrested and formally charged for breaching Immigration Laws.

The 21 are mainly Indonesians, Malaysians and Filipinos who were apprehended at two separate logging sites of Musa- Foru and Sambogo-Ifane in the Northern Province.

Investigations are currently underway to establish the whereabouts of the 16 who fled the Musa Foru site last week although they are believed to be in Port Moresby.

Fraud Detectives attached with the Special Taskforce Investigation team found serious discrepancies in the manner in which work permits and entry visas were obtained.

A separate investigation will be conducted into the Department of Labour and Employment as fraudulent documents from this department were sighted during the course of investigation.

While the 21 who were arrested and charged are out on bail, thet=y will appear before the Popondetta District Court at a later date.

Logging camps around the country have been hot spots for alleged illegal activities and Immigration Minister Wsetly Nukundj has vowed to deal with this when he first took office.

He said the country’s security is at stake and will get to the bottom of this.

Meantime, an investigation in Port Moresby will be carried out to establish the whereabouts of the 16. It will also look to identify and question the agent involved in facilitating visas and work permits for the Asians.