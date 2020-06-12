The Office of the Governor-General Sir Bob Dadae hereby informs the people of Papua New Guinea that the announcement of this year 2020 Queen’s Birthday Honours List is being deferred.

Due to restrictions brought about by the coronavirus pandemic, the British Government has decided to postpone the celebrations to a later date this year.

The official birthday of Her Majesty The Queen is always celebrated on the second Saturday in June which is on 13th June 2020.

That date will be fixed and announced in due course.

The Papua New Guinea Queen’s Birthday Honours List is also fully processed and approved, and ready to be announced.