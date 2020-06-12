26 C
Port Moresby
June 13, 2020

News Papua New Guinea

2020 Queen’s Birthday Honours List Announcement Deferred

by Jack Lapauve Jnr.463

The Office of the Governor-General Sir Bob Dadae hereby informs the people of Papua New Guinea that the announcement of this year 2020 Queen’s Birthday Honours List is being deferred.

Due to restrictions brought about by the coronavirus pandemic, the British Government has decided to postpone the celebrations to a later date this year.

The official birthday of Her Majesty The Queen is always celebrated on the second Saturday in June which is on 13th June 2020.

That date will be fixed and announced in due course.

The Papua New Guinea Queen’s Birthday Honours List is also fully processed and approved, and ready to be announced.

Jack Lapauve Jnr.

Related posts

PNG Coffee Festival

EMTV Online

Flood Affected Families Face Food and Water Shortages

EMTV Online

Haus & Home – Episode 47, 2013

EMTV Online
error: Content is protected !!