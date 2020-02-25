2020 Free West Papua Campaign launched

The Free West Papua campaign 2020 was launched last Friday at Port Moresby’s Jack Pidik Park.

In a small yet very significant gathering, NCD Governor Powes Parkop officiated the launch and declared Port Moresby as a hub for Free West Papua Campaign.

Governor Parkop urged not only citizens in the nation’s capital but those outside Port Moresby to raise the level of awareness on gross abuse of human rights and genocide that is affecting West Papuans.

Governor Parkop announced that a secretariat would be established in the city.

Parkop says his Office including other agencies and organization are welcome to join the campaign by working with the proposed Secretariat.

For 2020, Governor Parkop wants the visibility of the “Free West Papua Campaign” to reach new heights.

He used the occasion to also flag positive progress made by relevant forums to investigate the gross abuse of human rights and genocide in the region.

Governor Parkop was also joined by Northern Governor Gary Juffa to sign the petition to show solidarity in joining forces to increase awareness for the fight to Free West Papua.

By Jack Lapauve Jr – EM TV News, Port Moresby