Sports Scene – Episode 09, 2020

This week has been slow in sports again as the country slowly ferries out of the State of Emergency period.

Although, most sports are yet to field players and competitions, as of Monday the 15th of June, Athletes have already been allowed entry to some venues.

The Sir John Guise Stadium here in Port Moresby is one of the Sports Foundation Venues that is open to trainings, and athletes or any visitor to the facility, will be required to observe precaution; hand sanitizing and temperature checks and personal details are recorded upon entry.

Otherwise sporting activities resumption will be happening in due course as sporting bodies work towards implementing the “NEW NORMAL”.

On the show, we feature PNG Sports Foundation Out-going Executive Director Peter Tsiamalili Jnr’s farewell, a preview of the events that will be unfolding next week to mark Olympic Day, where PNGOC Programs Coordinator Milton Kisapai joins us here in studio and some CANOE racing all the way from BARAKAU!