Port Moresby
April 30, 2020

Food Highlands News

200 Bags of Potato Seedlings Distributed in Mendi for Potato Farming Project

by Jack Lapauve Jnr.692

The first batch of potato seedlings for the Southern Highlands Provincial Government’s potato farming project were distributed in Mendi recently.

The 200 potato seedling bags were distributed to all the LLG’s of the Province by Provincial Administrator Joseph Kejatan, and members of the Administration.

The seedlings were purchased from the Innovative Agro Industry at the cost of 200 thousand kina.

The seeds are Santana potato breed imported from Israel, and produces high quality yields.

The seedlings will be distributed to model farms which local farmers will be engaged to for further planting.

These are part of the Provincial Government’s economic powerment policy.

