17 PNG Students Evacuated From Wuhan

In a media release from the Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Patrick Pruaitch, 17 PNG students have been evacuated from Wuhan, China.

Seventeen of the 21 PNG students initially reported to have been in lockdown in Wuhan were evacuated yesterday with the assistance of the New Zealand Government.

On behalf of the government and people of PNG I offer my profound thanks to the New Zealand Government for expeditiously reaching out to assist PNG and other Pacific Island nations to help evacuate our students from Wuhan, PNG’s Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Hon. Patrick Pruaitch, said today.

This act of kindness demonstrates their commitment and close ties to the people of the Pacific, including Papua New Guinea. I also want to thank Australia and other bilateral partners who have offered support and assistance through formal diplomatic channels. We appreciate their humanitarian gestures during this global health emergency.

The Ministry and Department of Foreign Affairs and International Trade (DFAIT) has been negotiating the evacuation process since last Friday, 31 January, 2020 when both Australia and New Zealand reached out to PNG through formal diplomatic processes, through their High Commissions here in Port Moresby.

Australia offered to evacuate our students from Wuhan and have them quarantined on Christmas Island for 14 days, while New Zealand also offered for the students to be quarantined in New Zealand, before the PNG Government bears the responsibility to bring its citizens home.

I wish to also commend DFAIT Headquarters and both our diplomatic staff, Mr Vincent Sumale and Ms Farapo Korere and families at the PNG Embassy in Beijing (Kundu Beijing), for remaining steadfast and committed throughout the evacuation planning stages.

It required all hands-on deck given the international time difference, deadlines, and several security, health and sovereignty clearances needed from Chinese Authorities, both here in Port Moresby and Beijing, to make the evacuation possible.

There were numerous rounds of discussions and communication between all stakeholders – Our Department of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Kundu Beijing, the PNG Student Representatives in Wuhan, the New Zealand High Commission, Australian High Commission, Kundu Wellington, Kundu Canberra, Department of Higher Education, Research, Science and Technology (DHERST), the National Department of Health (NDoH) and the PNG Immigration and Citizenship Authority – to ensure that all passengers submitted correct information and clearances on time. These included passport and contact details and validity of Chinese visas.

I also want to thank Fr Jan Czuba, Acting Secretary for DHERST and his staff who met early Monday morning (3rd February) with Secretary Age of DFAIT and her staff and confirmed funding arrangements by DHERST for the students in Wuhan.

DHERST provided funding support swiftly on the evening of Monday 03 February, to the students, through Kundu Beijing. This funding support covered the travel costs of the students from the University to the airport for evacuation, support for emergency hygiene kits, food and other miscellaneous costs to keep the students going until they reach New Zealand.

Additionally, Fr Jan has confirmed that DHERST will be bearing the cost of bringing back the 17 students from New Zealand to PNG after the 14-days quarantine period.

My Ministry and Department is aware of the students who left Wuhan before the quarantine lockdown. Moreover, at 5pm yesterday, Kundu Beijing also advised that two other students originally listed to travel out of Wuhan were unable to make it on the flight. One of them was out of town and could not make it back to Wuhan on time due to transport restrictions to re-enter Wuhan.

With respect to the other student, despite efforts by Kundu Beijing, she chose to remain in Wuhan. The Embassy respects her decision as similar

decisions have been made by other Pacific Island students in Wuhan.

Again, we are working only on official information and reports from the PNG Embassy in Beijing, who continue to liaise with the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs. My Department is also liaising with the Chinese Embassy in Port Moresby on what the Chinese Government is doing to contain the coronavirus.

My Department will continue its consultations with all relevant Government line agencies, including the National Department of Health and PNG Immigration and Border Security on further consular support that can be provided. We will also continue to consult with our bilateral partners and the World Health Organization (WHO) Office in PNG.

For families and relatives of PNG citizens affected by travel bans and other coronavirus outbreak precautionary measures, please contact the Department’s Help Desk Team on the details below. Note these details were also issued by my Department last week.