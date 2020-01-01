14 new COVID-19 cases brings PNG’s total to 347

Share the News











A TWO-year-old is among 14 new cases of COVID-19 reported in a day, bringing the country’s total number of confirmed cases to 347.

Of these 14 cases, six were samples collected from St John Ambulance’s Drive-thru testing being conducted at 3-mile; five were from the Rita Flynn Isolation Facility; one from the Pacific International Hospital; one from the Port Moresby General Hospital and one from the Tokarara Clinic.

The majority of the patients are employed and are residing in different parts of the National Capital District.

In the NCD to date, a total of 147 patients were admitted to the Rita Flynn Isolation Facility, of which 139 were discharged. There are a total of 8 inpatients at the Rita Flynn Isolation Facility, one of whom is severe, six mild and one was discharged. A total of 41 beds are available at the Rita Flynn Isolation Facility.

At the Port Moresby General Hospital Intensive Care Unit there are five case of which 3 are mild and 2 moderate.

Controller, David Manning, said while the number of COVID-19 cases being reported in NCD remains high, many of the city’s residents continue to ignore the health protocols against COVID-19.

“These are; wash hands often, cover your cough or cough into your bent elbow, do not touch your face, avoid crowds, practice physical distancing of at least 1.5 metres from another person and disinfect all frequently-touched surfaces as well as personal items such as phones, laptops etc.

“I repeat my call to everyone in the city to adhere to the ‘No Mask No Entry’ policy in shops and Public Motor Vehicles.

“There is no cure for COVID-19 and the only way to stop the transmission in the country is for people to obey or follow the health protocols against COVID-19.

“We cannot continue to live or operate in ignorance. Let us all do our part and help protect our frontliners who are not just health workers, but disciplined forces and volunteers who are risking their lives to protect our citizens.”

Today is day 63 of the ‘Niupela Pasin’. There are 21,669,373 confirmed cases globally and 760,987 deaths.

Manning said this is a global pandemic and many countries are also working hard to contain its spread, including neighbouring countries such as Australia which has reported 213 new cases in the past 24 hours, bringing its total confirmed cases to 23,772.

Other countries with high number of new cases reported in the last 24 hours include Philippines which confirmed 3,314 bringing its total confirmed cases to 164,474 with 18 new deaths bringing its death toll to 2,681.

In the Pacific Ocean, French Polynesia has had a significant increase of 45 new cases in the past 24 hours, bringing its total confirmed cases to 211.

Meanwhile, Alotau, Milne Bay Province, has isolated its first case of COVID-19 who is an 18-year-old woman with no travel history out of the province. Contact tracing has begun to prevent further spread of the virus in the province.

Schools have also been closed for two weeks to help with contact tracing