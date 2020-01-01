14-Day Lockdown in Port Moresby

The COVID 19 Situation in PNG has been elevated to Stage 3 and a 14-day LOCKDOWN has been announced for Port Moresby effective immediately.

Prime Minister, James Marape announced this today in a media conference.

The following measures have been announced and they come into effect immediately.

The National Capital District and Port Moresby will be shut down for 14 days, with a Curfew declared under the Pandemic Act, with only essential businesses to operate. A curfew will be in place from 10pm to 5am.

The wearing of face masks will be mandatory in all public places.

No gathering in public places – limited to maximum of 15 people.

There will be an immediate ban on all domestic flights from Port Moresby, for an initial period of 14 days. Where essential business travel is required, this may only occur after a person has provided evidence of quarantine for 14 days prior to travel, with the cost to be met by businesses.

International flights will only be allowed to operate between Brisbane and Cairns and can only be operated by PNG aircraft.

Nightclubs will close indefinitely.

Sporting activities will be restricted. o

All businesses will be required to implement COVID 19 protocols to ensure adherence to limitations in numbers and social distancing.

Testing in the NCD will be significantly scaled up and targetted.

Health authorities will be working closely with Provincial Health Authorities to coordinate testing and other support.

There will be a downsizing of the public service with only staff identified by the Department of Personnel Management as essential required to work. Non-essential staff may be asked to assist the NOC when necessary during this period.

Increased awareness at the provincial, district and village level on social distancing and other measures to prevent contagion will take place

Schools will be close down for 14 days.

No PMV buses to operate except for taxis service, with masks.

Church services allowed with restrictive spaces, and mask worn at all times. Allow for double services if possible.

Marape said the National Command Centre and the Emergency Controller will continue to keep the public informed over the coming days.

He has urged every one to remain calm and not to panic by washing hands, social distancing, and staying home unless it is essential.