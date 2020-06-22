28 C
Port Moresby
June 24, 2020

Emergency News Papua New Guinea

133 Stranded PNG Citizens in Philippines Returning Today

by EMTV Online2752

A homeless PNG student, studying in the Philippines has returned to Papua New Guinea this morning.

According to the Department of Foreign Affairs and International Trade Benjamin Rupa, a Civil Engineering Student of San Carlos University in Cebu is among the hundred and thirty-three other students, also studying in the Philippines boarded an Air Niugini unscheduled Charter Flight.

The flight arrived at the Jacksons International Airport in Port Moresby at 1:30 am.

The Government-funded flight left Port Moresby for Manila on Sunday 21st June with 138 Filipino Nationals also returning home.

EMTV Online
EMTV Online is the premier destination for Papua New Guinea news on the internet.

Related posts

Pacific Games presents opportunities to market businesses

EMTV Online

Skul Bilong Yu – Episode 7, 2014

EMTV Online

PM Confirms: 5 New Cases

EMTV Online
error: Content is protected !!