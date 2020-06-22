A homeless PNG student, studying in the Philippines has returned to Papua New Guinea this morning.

According to the Department of Foreign Affairs and International Trade Benjamin Rupa, a Civil Engineering Student of San Carlos University in Cebu is among the hundred and thirty-three other students, also studying in the Philippines boarded an Air Niugini unscheduled Charter Flight.

The flight arrived at the Jacksons International Airport in Port Moresby at 1:30 am.

The Government-funded flight left Port Moresby for Manila on Sunday 21st June with 138 Filipino Nationals also returning home.