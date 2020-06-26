Papua New Guinea now has an 11th confirmed case of COVID19.

This information was released last night by SEO Controller David Manning and comes two days after the 10th positive case was detected.

The person is a 26-year-old female resident of Port Moresby and is a close contact of case number 10, who is a female member of the PNG Defence Force.

The latest case is reported to be doing well and is being monitored at the Rita Flynn Isolation facility.

Manning has said that with the two new confirmed cases in Port Moresby, advice will be sought from health officials before any further decisions are made on whether enforced restrictions will now be put into place in the city.

At present, Defence Force Headquarters, Murray Barracks is on a two-week lockdown, following these positive announcements.