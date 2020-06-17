114th Forum on Fisheries Commences

Measures to mitigate the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and climate change are high on the agenda of the Forum Fisheries Committee meeting, which commenced yesterday in Honiara.

The meeting comprises representatives from each of the 17 members of the Pacific Islands Forum Fisheries Agency (FFA).

Dr Manu Tupou-Roosen, Director General, said the pandemic is undoubtedly a challenge and also presents a range of opportunities to FFA.

The meeting will discuss FFA’s response and recovery measures and how to approach key priorities in the coming year.

This year’s meeting is being held from 16th to 19th June 2020 in Honiara Solomon Islands.

By Jack Lapauve Jnr, EMTV News, Port Moresby