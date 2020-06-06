Around 103 passengers, mostly nationals, from Fiji and Vanuatu arrived in Port Moresby last night.

The repatriation Program by the PNG Government is led by the Department of Foreign affairs and the 103 bring up the number to 420 repatriated citizens from around the globe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Around 709 citizens still in need of repatriation.

But last night repatriation efforts were welcomed with Joys as loved ones were allowed to stand at a safe distance and welcome that returning home before they were put on buses to hotels for the 14-day quarantine.

Currently, all national repatriation quarantine fees are covered by the PNG Government while non-citizens are asked to pay the full amount for Hotels before boarding the aircraft.