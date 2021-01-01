28.7 C
Port Moresby
June 29, 2021

Education Featured Highlands News

1000+ students to graduate from UOG

by EMTV Online281
Share the News

Over 1000 students will be graduating from the University of Goroka this year.

The university held the first session of its 24th graduation ceremony today, beginning with more than seven hundred graduates from the Education Faculty.

Six hundred more students will graduate on Friday. This arrangement was to adhere to the COVID19 measures.

Last years batch of graduates, graduated in absentia.

This year, the University has held the graduation at the National Sports Institute Hall to cater to the number of students.

UOG’s Acting Vice-Chancellor Dr. Teng Waninga said the University will be embarking more on quality education.

EMTV Online is the premier destination for Papua New Guinea news on the internet.

Related posts

World Contraception Day Highlights Importance of Family Planning on Development

EMTV Online

Tilapia has risen to the top as a seafood staple on dinner tables

EMTV Online

EMTV News – 10th November, 2016

EMTV Online
error: Content is protected !!