1000+ students to graduate from UOG

Over 1000 students will be graduating from the University of Goroka this year.

The university held the first session of its 24th graduation ceremony today, beginning with more than seven hundred graduates from the Education Faculty.

Six hundred more students will graduate on Friday. This arrangement was to adhere to the COVID19 measures.

Last years batch of graduates, graduated in absentia.

This year, the University has held the graduation at the National Sports Institute Hall to cater to the number of students.

UOG’s Acting Vice-Chancellor Dr. Teng Waninga said the University will be embarking more on quality education.