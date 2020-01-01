10 Houses Burnt Down by Police in West Sepik

Share the News











A Grade 8 Teacher’s house was among 10 houses in Monendin Village burnt to ashes by police.

Monendin Village, is in the Palai LLG, of Nuku District in West Sepik.

Among the 10 houses, were the houses of the village councillor, the village magistrate, and the Primary School teacher.

Villagers told EMTV News that police went to the village seeking suspects involved in the death of three men who were killed early October, after the PMV they were traveling on got held up by criminals along the highway.

Several passengers also sustained severe injuries.

Two suspects have already been arrested.

Police continuing its investigation, visited the village on Monday, and demanded the villagers to hand over the suspects.

On Thursday, when police returned to the village, the villagers did not have any suspects to hand over.

According to the villagers, police then went ahead and burnt down the 10 houses.

The Primary School Teacher, who refused to be named, said he was supervising Grade 8 remedial classes when his house got burnt down.

He rushed to the village but was late.

The whole village is now deserted. Villagers in fear of more police brutality have fled into the jungle for safety.

West Sepik Provincial Police Commander Chief Inspector Moses Ibsagi when contacted said he is not aware of this incident and he will find out.